Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.00

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 145825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.25 ($0.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sigmaroc from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 million and a P/E ratio of 30.88.

In other news, insider Garth Palmer acquired 11,466 shares of Sigmaroc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £5,045.04 ($6,636.46).

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

