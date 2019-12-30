Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Update

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 18,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 33.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $71,822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of SIG opened at $20.99 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.