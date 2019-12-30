Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 593,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of SIMO opened at $50.54 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,829 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

