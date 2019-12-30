Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Head to Head Survey

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silicon Motion Technology and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 1 4 6 0 2.45 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. SuperCom has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 287.66%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 13.16% 13.22% 10.75% SuperCom -80.00% -45.63% -24.11%

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and SuperCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $530.35 million 3.44 $98.07 million $3.41 14.82 SuperCom $21.88 million 0.44 -$15.74 million N/A N/A

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats SuperCom on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and Vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Further, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. The company serves healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation industries. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

