SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 261,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. 3,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

SBOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

