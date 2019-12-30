Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 38,126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,892. The company has a market cap of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.