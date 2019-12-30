Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $29.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SMPL opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

