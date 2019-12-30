Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $24.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sitime an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,864. Sitime has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $22.99.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

