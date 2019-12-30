Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives $59.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. 50,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.79%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

