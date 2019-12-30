SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 751,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 817,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SK Telecom has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 42.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 209.9% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 17,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 662,980.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

