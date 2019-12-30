SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Update

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 593,600 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 549,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

SKYW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

