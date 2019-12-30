SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $13.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

SLM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,821. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

