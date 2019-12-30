Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.88 Million

Analysts expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce sales of $269.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.07 million and the lowest is $269.50 million. Smart Global posted sales of $304.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $917.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Smart Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 41.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

