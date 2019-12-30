Smart Parking (ASX:SPZ) Stock Price Up 2%

Smart Parking Ltd (ASX:SPZ)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of $91.60 million and a P/E ratio of -18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.17.

About Smart Parking (ASX:SPZ)

Smart Parking Limited designs, develops, and manages parking technology in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in Technology and Parking Management segments. The Technology segment designs, develops, produces, and sells car parking technology hardware, software, and associated products and services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Parking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Parking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.