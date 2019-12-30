Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 814,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.47. 121,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.