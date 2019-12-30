Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $963.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report sales of $963.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $956.00 million and the highest is $970.80 million. Snap-on reported sales of $952.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,403. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $383,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 34.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

