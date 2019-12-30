Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.30. 79,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869. The firm has a market cap of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.62. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

