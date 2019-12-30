SophiaTX Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $426,395.00 and approximately $16,436.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.06097444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liquid, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

