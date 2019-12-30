Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $16.39 on Monday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,535 shares of company stock worth $158,057. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SONA. BidaskClub lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

