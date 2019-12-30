SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $234.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.00 million and the highest is $235.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $377.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $937.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $938.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $960.10 million, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $967.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,461 shares of company stock valued at $811,552. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $982.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SP Plus has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $47.33.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

