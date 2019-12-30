SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 53.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 949.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 10,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

