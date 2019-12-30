Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Agent Information Software (NASDAQ:AIFS) Critical Contrast

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D -156.80% N/A -29.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agent Information Software and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.93 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.30 -$26.21 million N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D.

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Agent Information Software and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.