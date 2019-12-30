Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. Splunk posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Splunk from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $201,154.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,217 shares in the company, valued at $31,882,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $8,372,253. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.20. 45,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk has a 12-month low of $99.49 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

