Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 228,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 14,222 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $169,668.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,346.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 9,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $105,930.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $368,758. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Spok alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 1,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 124,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SPOK opened at $12.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spok has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.