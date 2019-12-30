SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWTX. Cowen began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,406,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,569,000. SpringWorks Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 17.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.