SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.09

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 55778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSRM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.98.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 148,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

