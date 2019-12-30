St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,777.50

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38) and last traded at GBX 1,172.50 ($15.42), with a volume of 300389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,177.50 ($15.49).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,253 ($16.48) to GBX 1,322 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,129.80 ($14.86).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.12.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

