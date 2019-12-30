Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,050. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.26. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609,955 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Stantec by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,215,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stantec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,001,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

