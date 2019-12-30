Starpharma (ASX:SPL) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.24 ($0.88), 263,144 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 544,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.20 ($0.85).

The company has a market capitalization of $459.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.26.

In other Starpharma news, insider Jacinth (Jackie) Fairley 670,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Starpharma (ASX:SPL)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

