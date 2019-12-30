Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. 21,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 549,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,166,000 after purchasing an additional 303,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 241,333 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

