State Street Corp Acquires 54,285 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get Pfenex alerts:

PFNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfenex in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Shares of PFNX stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. Pfenex Inc has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.