State Street Corp Boosts Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNKD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 86.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

