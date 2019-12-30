State Street Corp Buys 2,959 Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Global Indemnity were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity during the second quarter worth $133,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

