State Street Corp Buys 59,106 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Immersion were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 109,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

IMMR stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. Immersion’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

