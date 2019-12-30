State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $14,630,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,603,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $5,813,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $52.39 on Monday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.