State Street Corp Grows Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEACOR Marine news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $49,566.60. Also, CEO John M. Gellert bought 15,885 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,750.10. Insiders have sold 139,315 shares of company stock worth $1,822,448 over the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMHI opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

