State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 517,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 350.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 104.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $8.58 on Monday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

