State Street Corp Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

State Street Corp raised its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 335.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Yield by 81.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,202,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,972,000 after buying an additional 538,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the second quarter worth $9,305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 180.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 493,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 317,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP raised its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 94.3% during the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 630,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 306,116 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.53. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is 390.48%.

AY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Atlantica Yield Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.