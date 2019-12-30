State Street Corp Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASMB opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

