State Street Corp Has $4.48 Million Position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

State Street Corp lessened its position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XXII. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 330,001 shares during the period.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $1.14 on Monday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.