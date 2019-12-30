State Street Corp Has $4.56 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,204,000 after buying an additional 13,929,922 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578,208 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 935.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 20.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.94.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

