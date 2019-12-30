State Street Corp Has $4.72 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $29.70 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.