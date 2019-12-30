State Street Corp Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $36,735.00. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

