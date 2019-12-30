State Street Corp Purchases 1,420 Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

