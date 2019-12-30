State Street Corp Purchases 194,333 Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,333 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $613.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Falcon Minerals Corp has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

