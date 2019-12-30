State Street Corp Purchases 203,888 Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,888 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 316.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 156,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCN opened at $1.39 on Monday. Ocwen Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

