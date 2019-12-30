State Street Corp Purchases 20,623 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

State Street Corp increased its position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 88,114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,416 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.48. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

