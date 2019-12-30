State Street Corp Purchases 67,820 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 348,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $11,440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,594.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $249,300.00. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. Analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

