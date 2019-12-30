State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

CVGI stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.73.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

