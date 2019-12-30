Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.32. 23,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,223. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.